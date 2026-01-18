EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - Reuters

Ambassadors of 27 European Union countries will gather on Sunday for an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump promised to raise tariffs against European countries. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Ambassadors of 27 European Union countries will gather on Sunday for an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump promised a wave of tariff increases on European allies until the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland. - the publication writes.

It is reported that Cyprus, which chairs the EU, announced that it had convened a meeting for Sunday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would impose 10% tariffs on NATO countries - including Great Britain, France, and Germany - that have stationed troops in Greenland amid US threats to take control of the Arctic island.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reacted to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats over European countries' stance on Greenland, noting that disputes between allies play into the hands of China and Russia.