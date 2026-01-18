EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - Reuters

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:25 AM • 270 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 22738 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 45158 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 30175 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 41620 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 49753 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 40686 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 60999 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 30131 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 46158 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandalJanuary 18, 12:10 AM • 5452 views
California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in petsJanuary 18, 12:24 AM • 4748 views
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damagedPhotoJanuary 18, 12:35 AM • 6048 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed thereJanuary 18, 12:40 AM • 38982 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhoto04:30 AM • 8396 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 27306 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 61001 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 34821 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 66393 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 96047 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
France
Greenland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 3242 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 22269 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 19905 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 17992 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 17453 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
M1 Abrams

EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Ambassadors from 27 EU countries will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday after Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on European countries. This is due to the US demand to be allowed to purchase Greenland.

EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - Reuters

Ambassadors of 27 European Union countries will gather on Sunday for an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump promised to raise tariffs against European countries. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Ambassadors of 27 European Union countries will gather on Sunday for an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump promised a wave of tariff increases on European allies until the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland.

- the publication writes.

It is reported that Cyprus, which chairs the EU, announced that it had convened a meeting for Sunday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would impose 10% tariffs on NATO countries - including Great Britain, France, and Germany - that have stationed troops in Greenland amid US threats to take control of the Arctic island.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reacted to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats over European countries' stance on Greenland, noting that disputes between allies play into the hands of China and Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
The Diplomat
Greenland
Kaya Kallas
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Great Britain
Germany
China
United States
Cyprus