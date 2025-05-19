Due to bad weather, a "yellow" level of danger has been declared in Ukraine - SES

On Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20, a "yellow" level of danger has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to complicated weather conditions. This was reported by the SES, reports UNN.

Details

On May 20, thunderstorms are expected in the southern, eastern, and most central regions, as well as in the Sumy region. According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, thunderstorms are expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the coming hour and will continue until the end of the day on May 19.

Also, according to the Ukrhydrometcenter, on Monday, May 19, a "yellow" level of danger has been declared in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as in the cities of Kyiv and Sevastopol.

On Tuesday, May 20, a "yellow" level of danger has been declared in all of the above-mentioned regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv regions.

Recall

As noted by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, slightly humid weather will still prevail in most regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, May 20. But on Thursday, May 22, a long-awaited warming will come to Ukraine.