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Budanov called the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka unacceptable and announced a decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Budanov said that the events of November 2 harm the unity of Ukrainians. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances following a protest near a facility of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Budanov called the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka unacceptable and announced a decision

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv on the evening of November 2, calling them unacceptable and announcing an investigation and further action. He shared the comment on social media on November 3, UNN reports.

Yesterday’s events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka are unacceptable for the state and undermine the unity of Ukrainians, especially in the face of the Russian threat. Law enforcement officers and authorized agencies are clarifying all the details in order to establish an objective and complete picture of the events, take the necessary measures to hold those responsible accountable, and prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. Right now, we are working out all the necessary decisions with the security and defense sector for an appropriate response and to prevent provocations. I call on all Ukrainians to always be guided by the interests of the nation and the state when making any decisions and resolving conflict situations

- Budanov wrote.

We remind you

On November 2, civilians gathered near the temporary deployment point of military unit 3121 of the National Guard, which belongs to the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, "Azov," after unverified reports spread about the alleged torture of service members.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying on the premises have already left it, the National Guard spokesperson reported .

The National Guard promised to provide additional information about the situation later.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsKyiv region
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