Born in Kharkiv and recruited mercenaries in Syria for "Wagner": whom Russia sent to negotiations in Abu Dhabi

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
04:43 PM • 2938 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 13303 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 22410 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 26430 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 42710 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 40517 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 33310 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28368 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 60019 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 55161 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T systems from Germany - DWJanuary 24, 08:12 AM • 10212 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 11990 views
Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 24, 10:43 AM • 4584 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 9806 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift02:02 PM • 5098 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 60019 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 75169 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 91698 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 86489 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 87606 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 9894 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 12034 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 29882 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 30028 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 43660 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Born in Kharkiv and recruited mercenaries in Syria for "Wagner": whom Russia sent to negotiations in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Russia sent Oleksandr Zorin, a GRU officer who recruited Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner PMC, to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. Zorin, who was born in Kharkiv, participated in negotiations regarding "Azovstal" and in Istanbul.

Born in Kharkiv and recruited mercenaries in Syria for "Wagner": whom Russia sent to negotiations in Abu Dhabi

The Russian Federation sent an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who was involved in recruiting Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner private military company, to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. This refers to Oleksandr Zorin, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media".

Details

In addition to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Ihor Kostyukov, another negotiator joined the Russian delegation. This is the first deputy head of the GRU information department, Oleksandr Zorin.

According to Russian "media", Zorin was born in 1968 in Kharkiv, served in the GRU, and was twice a Russian military attaché in Japan.

In 2016-2017, he worked as a special representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Geneva in groups on a ceasefire in Syria, after which he headed one of the GRU departments.

During the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, he participated in negotiations on the surrender of Ukrainian servicemen surrounded at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. In May 2025, as the first deputy head of the GRU information department, he was one of the participants in the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

By a closed decree of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Zorin was awarded the title of "Hero of Russia".

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, negotiations concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

A new round of negotiations will take place in Abu Dhabi next week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
Syria
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kharkiv