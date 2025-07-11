Average salary in Ukraine: where they pay the most and what to expect by the end of the year

As of June 2025, the average salary in Ukraine is UAH 24,609. This was reported by OLX Robota and Posluhy. At the same time, the salary level varies significantly depending on the region, writes UNN.

Details

The highest average salary was recorded in Donetsk Oblast - UAH 28,431. Lviv (UAH 27,477), Kyiv (UAH 27,153), Ivano-Frankivsk (UAH 26,676), Volyn (UAH 26,503) and Zakarpattia (UAH 25,643) oblasts were also among the top.

At the same time, the lowest salaries are received by employees in Zaporizhzhia Oblast - UAH 20,555, as well as in Chernihiv (UAH 20,828) and Poltava (UAH 20,858) oblasts.

In other regions, the situation is as follows:

Rivne Oblast – UAH 24,589;

Odesa – UAH 24,517;

Ternopil – UAH 24,424;

Khmelnytskyi – UAH 23,454;

Kherson – UAH 23,375;

Sumy – UAH 23,335;

Vinnytsia – UAH 23,227;

Kharkiv – UAH 23,100;

Zhytomyr – UAH 22,937;

Mykolaiv – UAH 22,844;

Chernivtsi – UAH 22,799;

Cherkasy – UAH 22,071;

Dnipropetrovsk – UAH 22,309;

Kirovohrad – UAH 21,748.

OLX Robota notes that the dynamics of wage growth correspond to general economic expectations. According to the NBU's forecast, nominal wages will increase by 17.7% in 2025, and by 3.9% taking into account inflation. At the same time, according to the State Statistics Service, wages increased by 25.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Expectations for the end of the current year remain positive - a growth of 15-20% is predicted, which also corresponds to the year-on-year dynamics on the OLX Robota platform.

The highest rates of salary increases are predicted in sectors with a traditional shortage of personnel: construction, repairs, manufacturing, and industry. The main factors forcing employers to revise the level of remuneration are a severe shortage of qualified specialists due to mobilization, the departure of the able-bodied population abroad, and the general demographic situation. In addition, inflationary pressure forces adjustments to employees' salary expectations.

