Aliyev accused Russians of targeted strikes on the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Russians of deliberate strikes on the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine. He stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Aliyev noted, Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission was attacked three times.

Our embassy in Ukraine was hit three times. After the first one, we thought it might have been an accident. Then we provided the Russian side with the coordinates of our diplomatic missions - the consular section, the cultural center, the embassy. Despite this, two more strikes followed. This is a deliberate attack on Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions - Aliyev stated.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he informed about the general situation in the Ukrainian energy system and the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties discussed in detail the further content and development of the PURL program.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.