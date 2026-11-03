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Air raid alerts accounted for 32.5% of Ukrainian shopping malls’ operating hours in October — infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In October, alerts accounted for 32.5% of shopping malls’ operating hours — 1.7% more than in September. The safest conditions were in western Ukraine.

Air raid alerts accounted for 32.5% of Ukrainian shopping malls’ operating hours in October — infographic

During October 2026, air-raid alerts occupied one-third of the working hours of Ukrainian shopping malls. This is reported by the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers, UNN reports.

Details

In October 2026, this figure reached 32.5%. This is 1.7% higher than in September. A year earlier, in October 2025, it stood at 12.2%.

At the same time, 36.7% of the alert time in October involved red-level alerts, whereas the share of "red" alerts a month earlier—in September 2026—was 39. 1%.

The worst security situation is in Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Volyn, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions. At the same time, notable improvements were recorded in Cherkasy, Poltava, Odesa, and Kherson regions and in Kyiv.

The least affected remain Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions: less than 3% of shopping centers' working hours are lost to alerts.

Across Ukraine, the average time shopping centers have been forced to suspend operations because of air-raid alerts has reached 186.3 working days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and 9.8 working days in October 2026

- the UCTC briefing states.

Shelters, postponements, and new requirements: how the Cabinet of Ministers plans to change the way businesses operate during an air raid alert29.10.26, 21:49 • 51443 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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