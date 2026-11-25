Illustrative photo

On Wednesday, November 25, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa. Part of the city was left without electricity, DTEK reports, according to UNN.

Details

Following today's attack, parts of Odesa's Primorskyi and Peresypskyi districts were left without electricity. Some critical infrastructure facilities are operating with disruptions. Energy workers are already working on-site and doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible - the statement reads.

Context

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight and in the morning of November 25. As of the morning, residents in five regions were partially without electricity. As a result of enemy shelling, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant experienced its 17th blackout since the beginning of the year and its 28th overall.

DTEK also reported that the Russian attack severely damaged equipment at one of the thermal power plants, and the station stopped generating power. Emergency outages are in effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to the strikes.

Reminder

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated: the Russian attack damaged energy and logistics facilities in several regions of Ukraine. A gas production facility caught fire in the Poltava region.