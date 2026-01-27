Dozen trains are still delayed due to bad weather: details

A dozen passenger trains are still delayed due to weather conditions, according to Ukrzaliznytsia's specialized resource, UNN reports.

Details

According to UZ, as of approximately 11 a.m., the following trains were delayed due to weather conditions:

No. 11/12 Odesa-Holovna - Lviv +9:00;

No. 35/36 Odesa-Holovna - Lviv +9:00;

No. 37/38 Odesa-Holovna - Uzhhorod +8:17;

No. 105/106 Odesa-Holovna - Kyiv-Pas. +7:52;

No. 77/78 Odesa-Holovna - Kovel-Pas. +5:00;

No. 165/166 Odesa-Holovna - Ivano-Frankivsk +5:50;

No. 105/106 Kyiv-Pas. - Odesa-Holovna +5:30;

No. 25/26 Yasinya - Odesa-Holovna +4:51;

No. 11/12 Lviv - Odesa-Holovna +5:00;

No. 35/36 Przemyśl Główny - Odesa-Holovna +5:00.

Meanwhile, as noted by the company, railway workers continue to work on eliminating the consequences of anomalous weather in Odesa region.

Due to bad weather, fallen trees are being removed, and the contact network and signaling and communication devices, which are covered with solid ice, are being restored and defrosted. About 250 railway workers from various departments are fighting the bad weather: power engineers, communicators, track workers, locomotive drivers, and station employees.

"Due to continuous black ice, power lines are covered with ice, so special equipment is already working on the sections - 22 locomotives equipped with systems for mechanical ice removal from the contact wire," UZ noted.

Stations where there is a temporary power outage, as reported, are operating on backup power, inviting passengers and everyone who needs to warm up and charge their gadgets.

"We ensure train movement on de-energized sections with the help of backup diesel locomotives. Also, the movement of freight trains to seaports is ensured," UZ indicated. "Passengers of trains running from Odesa with delays are provided with food at intermediate stations in Rivne, Lviv, and Ternopil."

