Abnormal weather paralyzed train traffic across the country: Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays on several routes

January 26, 05:23 PM • 12807 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 31330 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 23544 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 29732 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 26950 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 42184 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26286 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 52421 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23023 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42456 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"January 26, 08:58 PM • 9344 views
The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibilityJanuary 26, 09:05 PM • 7360 views
Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decreeJanuary 26, 09:41 PM • 8076 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine12:45 AM • 9706 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The Telegraph02:28 AM • 8474 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 15165 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 31330 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 42184 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 52421 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 45149 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 10021 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 13212 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 14377 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 17771 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 36798 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Abnormal weather paralyzed train traffic across the country: Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays on several routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Abnormal weather conditions caused damage to power lines and communication devices, complicating train movement. The situation is most difficult in Odesa region due to continuous ice, but all trains continue to operate.

Abnormal weather paralyzed train traffic across the country: Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays on several routes

Abnormal weather conditions complicate train traffic across the country. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that at least 10 locations have been identified where fallen trees damaged power lines and communication and signaling devices, so backup diesel locomotives have been deployed and traffic on 10 sections has been switched to telephone communication.

One of the trees also hit a passenger car of train No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-Lviv, but there were no injuries to passengers or damage to the car itself.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the most difficult situation is in Odesa region, where continuous ice covered the power line, and special equipment is already working on this.

Currently, the biggest delays from the schedule are for flights:

  • 38 Odesa - Uzhhorod +7:50
    • 78 Odesa - Kovel +6:00
      • 166 Odesa - Chernivtsi +5:55
        • 12 Odesa - Lviv +5:38
          • 106 Odesa - Kyiv +5:07

            "All Ukrzaliznytsia trains continue to move," UZ added.

            Recall

            Ukrzaliznytsia launched 54 mobile points of invincibility in 12 regions of Ukraine after massive Russian attacks. They have already received more than 9,000 visitors, providing warmth, light and communication.

            Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 'invincibility' carriages in Poland: what is known25.01.26, 19:35 • 5468 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            Society
            Frosts in Ukraine
            Energy
            Heating
            War in Ukraine
            Snow in Ukraine
            Electricity
            Ukrainian Railways