Abnormal weather paralyzed train traffic across the country: Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays on several routes

Abnormal weather conditions complicate train traffic across the country. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that at least 10 locations have been identified where fallen trees damaged power lines and communication and signaling devices, so backup diesel locomotives have been deployed and traffic on 10 sections has been switched to telephone communication.

One of the trees also hit a passenger car of train No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-Lviv, but there were no injuries to passengers or damage to the car itself. - the message says.

It is indicated that the most difficult situation is in Odesa region, where continuous ice covered the power line, and special equipment is already working on this.

Currently, the biggest delays from the schedule are for flights:

38 Odesa - Uzhhorod +7:50

78 Odesa - Kovel +6:00

166 Odesa - Chernivtsi +5:55

12 Odesa - Lviv +5:38

106 Odesa - Kyiv +5:07

"All Ukrzaliznytsia trains continue to move," UZ added.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia launched 54 mobile points of invincibility in 12 regions of Ukraine after massive Russian attacks. They have already received more than 9,000 visitors, providing warmth, light and communication.

