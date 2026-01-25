Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 'invincibility' carriages in Poland: what is known

Ukrzaliznytsia has opened its first "point of invincibility" in the Polish city of Chełm. On its first day, over a hundred passengers visited it, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

As reported by UZ, at Chełm station, through which five pairs of passenger trains from Ukraine run, heated carriages have been installed for passengers. One of them is equipped with a play area for children, separate places for feeding and changing babies. Coloring books and drawing kits are also available. Devices for charging gadgets are installed in the carriages, and visitors are treated to hot tea in a warm atmosphere.

In the second carriage, passengers can view part of Howard Buffett's photo collection, which was previously part of the Art Train. The carriages are located on the third platform.

Due to the reconstruction of the Chełm railway station building, which has been ongoing since 2024, passengers are forced to wait for trains to Ukraine outdoors, especially during the winter. Trains from Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Kyiv run to Chełm. This station is also a transfer hub for connections to Berlin, Warsaw, Łódź, Poznań, and other destinations. Approximately three thousand passengers pass through Chełm daily, UZ summarized.

