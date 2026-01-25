Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 'invincibility' carriages in Poland: what is known

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
04:17 PM • 2414 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
12:24 PM • 9568 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 12435 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 12655 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 14394 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 25578 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 43487 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34722 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 42434 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39871 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for action against US - mediaJanuary 25, 07:39 AM • 8950 views
Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shootingJanuary 25, 08:03 AM • 4496 views
Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - AxiosJanuary 25, 08:17 AM • 5376 views
USA: a large part of this week's talks was dedicated to the economy and issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantJanuary 25, 09:08 AM • 4668 views
The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikesVideoJanuary 25, 09:44 AM • 4140 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 82458 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 95813 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 106140 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 99812 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 100763 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 19050 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 19294 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 35841 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 36313 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 49251 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 'invincibility' carriages in Poland: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Ukrzaliznytsia opened the first 'invincibility' point in Chełm, Poland, which was visited by over a hundred passengers on its first day. The heated carriages are equipped with a play area for children, feeding and changing facilities, device charging stations, and hot tea.

Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 'invincibility' carriages in Poland: what is known

Ukrzaliznytsia has opened its first "point of invincibility" in the Polish city of Chełm. On its first day, over a hundred passengers visited it, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

As reported by UZ, at Chełm station, through which five pairs of passenger trains from Ukraine run, heated carriages have been installed for passengers. One of them is equipped with a play area for children, separate places for feeding and changing babies. Coloring books and drawing kits are also available. Devices for charging gadgets are installed in the carriages, and visitors are treated to hot tea in a warm atmosphere.

In the second carriage, passengers can view part of Howard Buffett's photo collection, which was previously part of the Art Train. The carriages are located on the third platform.

Due to the reconstruction of the Chełm railway station building, which has been ongoing since 2024, passengers are forced to wait for trains to Ukraine outdoors, especially during the winter. Trains from Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Kyiv run to Chełm. This station is also a transfer hub for connections to Berlin, Warsaw, Łódź, Poznań, and other destinations. Approximately three thousand passengers pass through Chełm daily, UZ summarized.

100 "Invincibility Carriages" have appeared in Ukraine: what they are equipped with and who can use them30.12.25, 19:24 • 6811 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyOur people abroad
Frosts in Ukraine
Heating
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Warsaw
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
Kharkiv