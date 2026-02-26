235 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 68 air strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, February 25, 235 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The enemy launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile, 68 air strikes, dropping 222 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 5271 kamikaze drones and carried out 3222 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 91 from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Luzhky, Sumy region; Pokrovske, Havrylivka, Orly, Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Ostrovske, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Trudove, Svitla Dolyna, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, Tersianka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of personnel concentration and one UAV control point of the Russian occupation forces.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy launched 3 air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, carried out 103 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, 10 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 12 times in the areas of Pishchane, Starytsia, Rybalkyne, Vovchansk and towards Zelene and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Novoplatonivka, Pishchane and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance towards Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Lyman and in the area of Myrny.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the areas of Yampil and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops five times, towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Bondarne and Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 57 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiia and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times, in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 36 times on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, in the areas of Huliaipole, Bilohiria and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks, in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy attack.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1360 people. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, 25 artillery systems, four multiple rocket launchers, 681 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 93 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of February 26, Poltava region was subjected to a Russian attack. Industrial enterprises and private households were damaged. Almost 20 thousand consumers were left without electricity, there were no casualties.