235 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 68 air strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

February 25, 07:42 PM • 13671 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 25203 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 22931 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 21392 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 19021 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 16234 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 31843 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18972 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18165 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 38022 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Popular news
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 11403 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with ZelenskyyFebruary 25, 11:26 PM • 10342 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The TelegraphFebruary 26, 12:27 AM • 11630 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details01:25 AM • 9626 views
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles02:22 AM • 6164 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 31842 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 38021 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 58252 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 67585 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 85945 views
235 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 68 air strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Over the past day, February 25, 235 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched one missile strike, 68 air strikes, and used 5271 kamikaze drones.

235 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 68 air strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, February 25, 235 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The enemy launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile, 68 air strikes, dropping 222 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 5271 kamikaze drones and carried out 3222 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 91 from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Luzhky, Sumy region; Pokrovske, Havrylivka, Orly, Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Ostrovske, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Trudove, Svitla Dolyna, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, Tersianka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of personnel concentration and one UAV control point of the Russian occupation forces.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy launched 3 air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, carried out 103 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, 10 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 12 times in the areas of Pishchane, Starytsia, Rybalkyne, Vovchansk and towards Zelene and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Novoplatonivka, Pishchane and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance towards Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Lyman and in the area of Myrny.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the areas of Yampil and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops five times, towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Bondarne and Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 57 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiia and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times, in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 36 times on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, in the areas of Huliaipole, Bilohiria and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks, in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy attack.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1360 people. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, 25 artillery systems, four multiple rocket launchers, 681 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 93 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of February 26, Poltava region was subjected to a Russian attack. Industrial enterprises and private households were damaged. Almost 20 thousand consumers were left without electricity, there were no casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

