152 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 282 KABs - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, March 2, 152 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 84 air strikes, dropping 282 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 8,437 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,645 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 78 with multiple launch rocket systems.

In addition, the aggressor launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Shyroke, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske, Kherson Oblast.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel and a UAV control point.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched four air strikes with nine aerial bombs, carried out 137 shellings, seven of which were with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders once in the area of Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the area of Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 23 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka and Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Ternove, Kalynivske, Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 40 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were two combat engagements with the enemy near Plavni and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 790 people. The enemy also lost five tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, six air defense systems, 1,529 unmanned aerial vehicles, one boat, and 235 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the morning of March 3, Russian occupiers attacked Poltava with drones. Four people sustained moderate injuries and are receiving assistance.