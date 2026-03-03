$43.100.11
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 41112 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 52154 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 37114 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 36549 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 34116 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 18278 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18212 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17304 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 39852 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
152 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 282 KABs - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Over the past day, 152 combat engagements were recorded on the front, the enemy launched 84 air strikes, dropping 282 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also used 8437 kamikaze drones and carried out 3645 shellings.

152 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 282 KABs - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, March 2, 152 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 84 air strikes, dropping 282 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 8,437 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,645 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 78 with multiple launch rocket systems.

In addition, the aggressor launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Shyroke, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske, Kherson Oblast.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel and a UAV control point.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched four air strikes with nine aerial bombs, carried out 137 shellings, seven of which were with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders once in the area of Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the area of Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 23 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka and Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Ternove, Kalynivske, Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 40 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were two combat engagements with the enemy near Plavni and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 790 people. The enemy also lost five tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, six air defense systems, 1,529 unmanned aerial vehicles, one boat, and 235 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the morning of March 3, Russian occupiers attacked Poltava with drones. Four people sustained moderate injuries and are receiving assistance.

