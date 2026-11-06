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Zhytomyr is switching to a strict electricity conservation режим

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

An electricity conservation режим has been introduced in Zhytomyr following enemy strikes on the energy system. Electric transport will be temporarily suspended, and street lighting will operate in an energy-saving mode.

Zhytomyr is switching to a strict electricity conservation режим

In Zhytomyr, an electricity conservation regime is being introduced due to significant damage to the power system following enemy strikes. This was reported by the Zhytomyr City Council, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that it is now extremely important to reduce the load on the power system in order to avoid additional emergency situations and stabilize electricity supplies. In particular:

  • electric public transport will temporarily not operate;
    • street lighting will operate in energy-saving mode;
      • community residents are urged to limit electricity consumption as much as possible, especially during peak hours;
        • businesses are asked to limit the use of decorative and advertising lighting, façade illumination, advertising signs, and electronic screens.

          It is also noted that, due to power outages, traffic lights may operate intermittently or be completely switched off. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to exercise maximum caution, strictly follow traffic rules, pay attention to road signs, and give way to pedestrians.

          Reminder

          On November 3, a large-scale power outage occurred in Zhytomyr following a strike on energy infrastructure.

          Recovery work continues in Zhytomyr after Russia's strike on the police - what the site looks like now has been shown21.08.26, 10:06 • 6179 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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