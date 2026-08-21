Recovery work continues in Zhytomyr after Russia's strike on the police - what the site looks like now has been shown

Emergency recovery operations are ongoing in Zhytomyr at the site of the Russian strike on August 19, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing what is currently happening at the site, UNN writes.

Details

Overnight, rescuers dismantled hazardous elements of the cornice on the facade of the building and damaged floor beams.

They also dismantled and removed 110 cubic meters of destroyed building structures.

"The work continued throughout the night and is still ongoing. Rescuers are working continuously to eliminate the consequences of the enemy strike and secure the area as quickly as possible," the State Emergency Service said.

Supplement

Zhytomyr was attacked by Russian rocket drones on August 19, and the regional police administration building was hit. The police reported that the enemy launched strikes with "Banderols."

At the time the air raid alert was announced, the Interior Ministry said, most people managed to descend into shelters, but a double direct strike claimed the lives of two police officers. Later, it became known that a third person had been killed. As of the evening of August 20, 59 injured people had been reported.

