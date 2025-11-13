Zelenskyy's advisor clarified sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman: all main types of blocking measures applied

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13694 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16321 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22094 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 26014 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28135 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24602 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20345 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55009 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78671 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72089 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 37688 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 13611 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13676 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13999 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 11266 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88851 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 45862 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 46264 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 36673 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 75423 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 75291 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy's advisor clarified sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman: all main types of blocking measures applied

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Presidential advisor Vladyslav Vlasiuk clarified that all main types of blocking sanctions, which have an immediate effect, particularly in the banking sector, have been applied against businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. However, prohibitions related to entry into Ukraine have not been applied.

Zelenskyy's advisor clarified sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman: all main types of blocking measures applied

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the President on Sanctions Policy, clarified the sanctions against businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, stating that "all main types of blocking sanctions have been applied," while "prohibitions related to entry" into Ukraine have not been applied, writes UNN.

Mindich+Tsukerman. Regarding the application of sanctions: it has an operational and preventive nature and is a tool for rapid response to threats to national security. Everything had to be and was done promptly; all main types of blocking sanctions were applied, which have an immediate effect, particularly in the banking sector. This will not allow assets to be moved. Prohibitions related to entry into the territory of Ukraine have not been applied.

Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources11.11.25, 11:41 • 33886 views

Details

The sanctions commissioner also clarified other aspects:

  • regarding citizenship. Sanctions can be imposed regardless of a person's citizenship if their activities pose a threat to Ukraine or contribute to aggression against it. The presence of foreign citizenship allows for faster blocking of assets of sanctioned individuals in foreign jurisdictions;
    • regarding the duration of sanctions. In Ukraine, sanctions have been applied to approximately 20,000 entities. The duration of sanctions can be 3, 5, 10, or 30 years, and in some cases, indefinite. The term can be extended, which happens in hundreds of cases. "In this case, the term is 3 years, it can be extended depending on the circumstances," Vlasiuk said.

      Recall

      President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

      Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Karlson" and "Sugarman".

      On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

      NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed "an interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

      SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

      Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

      As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Karlson." According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

      The CPD clarified sanctions decisions against Mindich and Tsukerman: full package and asset blocking13.11.25, 14:46 • 368 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyPolitics
      Energoatom
      Timur Mindich
      Sanctions
      Energy
      Search
      Israel
      National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine
      Kyiv