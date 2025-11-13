Zelenskyy's advisor clarified sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman: all main types of blocking measures applied

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the President on Sanctions Policy, clarified the sanctions against businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, stating that "all main types of blocking sanctions have been applied," while "prohibitions related to entry" into Ukraine have not been applied, writes UNN.

Mindich+Tsukerman. Regarding the application of sanctions: it has an operational and preventive nature and is a tool for rapid response to threats to national security. Everything had to be and was done promptly; all main types of blocking sanctions were applied, which have an immediate effect, particularly in the banking sector. This will not allow assets to be moved. Prohibitions related to entry into the territory of Ukraine have not been applied. - Vlasiuk wrote on Facebook

Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources

Details

The sanctions commissioner also clarified other aspects:

regarding citizenship. Sanctions can be imposed regardless of a person's citizenship if their activities pose a threat to Ukraine or contribute to aggression against it. The presence of foreign citizenship allows for faster blocking of assets of sanctioned individuals in foreign jurisdictions;

regarding the duration of sanctions. In Ukraine, sanctions have been applied to approximately 20,000 entities. The duration of sanctions can be 3, 5, 10, or 30 years, and in some cases, indefinite. The term can be extended, which happens in hundreds of cases. "In this case, the term is 3 years, it can be extended depending on the circumstances," Vlasiuk said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Karlson" and "Sugarman".

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed "an interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Karlson." According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

