Exclusive
09:41 AM • 3314 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 9740 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 15321 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 20028 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 58815 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 73056 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 101325 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 120224 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 122284 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86606 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terroristsNovember 11, 12:28 AM • 15695 views
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UkraineNovember 11, 12:59 AM • 17101 views
Kramatorsk suffered a massive attack: 7 drones hit the city in half an hour, a man diedNovember 11, 01:30 AM • 13528 views
Trump praises Syrian leader al-Sharaa after his historic White House visitPhotoNovember 11, 02:07 AM • 11731 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sectorNovember 11, 02:39 AM • 10697 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 70670 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 120224 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 55979 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 122284 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 113359 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3332 views

Businessman Timur Mindych left Ukraine with his own passport a few hours before the searches began. According to sources, Mindych left with his own passport without any obstacles.

Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources

Businessman Timur Mindych left the territory of Ukraine a few hours before the searches began. According to sources, Mindych left with his own passport without any obstacles, writes UNN.

Interlocutors explain that if there is a need to detain a person at the border, the investigative bodies - in this case, NABU - had to set special indices. In particular, index "V" means checking documents before the arrival of the investigative group, which can carry out the detention.

However, there were no indices regarding Mindych in the databases, so he calmly crossed the border.

NABU and SAP do not comment on the situation yet and do not explain why the detention indices were not set for Mindych, and he was able to leave the country unhindered.

Recall

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they were conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Against the background of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Meanwhile, NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And SAP showed "an interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10.11.25, 12:55 • 58757 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Timur Mindich
Search
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine