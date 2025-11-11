Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources

Businessman Timur Mindych left the territory of Ukraine a few hours before the searches began. According to sources, Mindych left with his own passport without any obstacles, writes UNN.

Interlocutors explain that if there is a need to detain a person at the border, the investigative bodies - in this case, NABU - had to set special indices. In particular, index "V" means checking documents before the arrival of the investigative group, which can carry out the detention.

However, there were no indices regarding Mindych in the databases, so he calmly crossed the border.

NABU and SAP do not comment on the situation yet and do not explain why the detention indices were not set for Mindych, and he was able to leave the country unhindered.

Recall

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they were conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Against the background of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Meanwhile, NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And SAP showed "an interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

