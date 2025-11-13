The CPD clarified sanctions decisions against Mindich and Tsukerman: full package and asset blocking

The decision to impose sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, figures in the energy sector corruption scandal, "provides for a full standard package, including the blocking of assets on the territory of Ukraine, regardless of the citizenship of the persons to whom they are applied." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, referring to the clarification of the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, writes UNN.

Numerous manipulations regarding the NSDC sanctions against two figures in the NABU investigation are circulating online. For clarity, we note. According to the clarifications of the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the decision provides for a full standard package of sanctions, including the blocking of assets on the territory of Ukraine, regardless of the citizenship of the persons to whom they are applied. - the message says.

"The term of application of sanctions is three years (and for deprivation of awards - indefinitely). There is no entry ban. A standard set and term of sanctions, including a full blocking of assets (immediate effect). Applied to persons with confirmed foreign citizenship," Vlasiuk noted.

The CPD emphasizes that the indication of foreign citizenship will allow for operational blocking in foreign jurisdictions. In addition, the sanctions actually block assets in Ukraine.

Claims that they "do not apply to Ukrainian property" are manipulations that do not correspond to reality - added the CPD.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. The corresponding decree was published on the President's website on November 13.

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And the SAP showed "an interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.