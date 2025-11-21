$42.150.06
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 1088 views

Donald Trump stated on November 21 that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must sign his peace plan, otherwise Ukraine will have to continue fighting. Trump emphasized that the US has its own vision for peace, which Zelenskyy should accept.

Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to sign the peace plan proposed by Donald Trump, or the country will be forced to continue fighting. The American leader stated this on November 21 during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

I've talked to their people. We have a plan. It's terrible that this war is happening, which should never have happened. It would never have happened if I were president, and that's a shame. I thought they should have acted faster, but winter is cold and there are many problems. You talk about utilities, but many large energy facilities are under attack, to say the least.

- said the US President.

He emphasized that the United States has its own vision for the path to peace, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his opinion, should accept it. According to Donald Trump, many people have already died - in the last month alone, both sides have lost about 25,000 soldiers.

We haven't seen anything like this since World War II. On average, 6-7 thousand die per week on both sides, and it goes on and on. I think they are very close now, but I don't want to predict.

- Trump emphasized

Media representatives recalled the American president's warning that if Zelenskyy does not accept the plan, then the US will cut its support for Ukraine. Commenting on this, leader Donald Trump noted that Zelenskyy should have made a deal a year or two ago.

Well, at some point he's going to have to accept something anyway. You know, because he hasn't accepted anything. Remember, in the Oval Office, not long ago, I told him: you don't have the cards. Don't forget, I inherited this war. This war would never have started. I inherited this war. And I think he should have made a deal a year ago, two years ago.

- noted the US President

He added that ending the war in Ukraine was one of his first tasks in office. Trump recalled that he had concluded eight peace agreements and hoped for a quick peace in Ukraine, as he has "very good relations with Vladimir Putin," but this did not happen.

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the model of NATO's Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the acceptance of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the proposed US peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO troop deployments.

