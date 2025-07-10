$41.770.07
Zelenskyy: We are close to decisions on sanctions against Russia by the US and Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

President Zelenskyy announced expectations of a decision regarding the 18th package of sanctions against Russia and the US's proximity to implementing them. Ukraine is also working on joint drone production with several countries, including Denmark and Germany.

Zelenskyy: We are close to decisions on sanctions against Russia by the US and Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects a decision on the 18th package of sanctions. According to him, the pause in the process will be eliminated, as European partners are taking on relevant obligations. He also emphasized that the United States is "close" to implementing sanctions against Russia. He announced this at a press conference, as reported by UNN.

I expect to meet with American colleagues regarding sanctions. I think we are very close. We expect a decision today, as it was announced, regarding the 18th package of sanctions. We understand why there are pauses and we understand that the pause will be lifted. At least Europe is taking on these obligations 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Details

In the context of agreements on joint drone production, the President noted that this is "our industry" and we are currently "number 1" in it, despite the fact that "this is caused by the war in our country."

At the same time, Ukraine is working on joint production with Denmark, Norway, Germany, Britain, Canada, and is close to cooperation in this regard with Italy and France. And no less important in this matter is financing.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly appealed to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that only one member state has not yet joined Europe's decisive actions, despite the fact that the Kremlin's aggression continues daily.

Recall

The European Union has not yet agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, as Slovakia is blocking the decision. But European leaders are counting on a meeting on Friday, July 11.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
