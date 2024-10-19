Zelenskyy: The more effective we are on the battlefield and in diplomacy, the faster we will be able to return prisoners
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the return of 95 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Among those released are Azov fighters, defenders of Mariupol and other regions, and human rights activist Maksym Butkevych.
We are finding out the fate of everyone who may be in captivity. We are trying very hard to return everyone. This is a very complicated process, but the more effective we are on the battlefield and in diplomacy, the sooner we will be able to return others. This is how President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the exchange of prisoners, UNN reports.
"First of all, today I am grateful to our team that deals with exchanges and to all Ukrainian soldiers - each unit - who replenish the exchange fund for our country. I am proud of all of you and thank you for your help in freeing our people from Russian captivity. It is important to realize that nothing happens for nothing. We always need strong positions for Ukraine. We always need to increase the capabilities of our country. In times of war, results are only achieved. I thank everyone who ensures this," Zelensky said.
The President noted that Ukraine had managed to return 95 more Ukrainians from Russian captivity.
34 Azov fighters returned from Russian captivity19.10.24, 09:54 • 27941 view
"Most of them are privates and sergeants, 26 officers. They are defenders of Mariupol, in general, from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions. Some of them are Azov fighters. Also, Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian human rights activist who went to defend Ukraine after the outbreak of a full-scale war. All those who have been returned are now being provided with the necessary assistance," he said.
The Head of State added that work was underway to free the military and civilians.
"This is a very complicated process, but the more effective we are on the battlefield and in diplomacy, the sooner we will be able to bring others back. We are finding out the fate of everyone who may be in captivity. We are trying very hard to bring everyone back.
I am grateful to the Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the GUR, the Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman, the Coordination Headquarters - to everyone who is involved and who helps. Also to our partners - those countries and leaders who strengthen our position in this work. And whenever there is such an opportunity, we talk to leaders during our visits about the need for Ukrainians to be at home - all of them. All those who are passionate about Russia," Zelensky summarized.
Ukraine returns 95 defenders from Russian captivity - Zelensky19.10.24, 01:56 • 37142 views