34 Azov fighters returned from Russian captivity
Kyiv • UNN
34 Azov soldiers who defended Mariupol for 86 days have returned from Russian captivity. The brigade commander, Denys Prokopenko, thanked everyone involved in the release and emphasized the importance of returning the remaining 900 captured Azov soldiers.
34 Azov servicemen who defended Mariupol for 86 days have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity, Azov brigade commander Denys Prokopenko reported on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
"In times of heavy fighting, such news gives the personnel of the 12th Azov Brigade strength and boosts morale. Another 34 Azov servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity," said Prokopenko.
He noted that these soldiers defended Mariupol for 86 days, left Azovstal's territory under orders and spent two and a half years in Russian captivity. "Thanks to the soldiers of the Mariupol garrison, Ukraine withstood the first attack in the spring of 2022," Prokopenko emphasized.
"I welcome you to your homeland and thank you for your resilience and loyalty to the Motherland. The personnel of the brigade were looking forward to seeing each of you and did everything possible to replenish the exchange fund with captured Russians," the Azov commander emphasized.
Prokopenko thanked the President of Ukraine, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the GUR and the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders for "thorough work on the return of captured Azov defenders home." "The exchanges involving Azov people are gradually becoming systematic, and this is the result of joint efforts and perseverance of all those involved at all levels. About 900 Azov fighters remain in Russian prisons. Our common task is to return everyone," he said.
