Ukraine returns 95 defenders from Russian captivity - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has conducted the 58th prisoner exchange with Russia, returning 95 of its defenders. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, Azovstal and other regions, many of whom have serious illnesses due to torture.
Ukraine has managed to get 95 people out of Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN reports.
95 of our people are back home. The soldiers who defended Mariupol and Azovstal, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, and other regions. I am grateful to the team that is searching for and releasing the prisoners. We are doing everything we can to get all of our people held by Russia. I am grateful to the soldiers who replenish the exchange fund and to all partners who help
Also, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reportedthat 95 more Ukrainian defenders returned home as part of the 58th exchange of prisoners of war.
The peculiarity of this exchange is that many Ukrainians are returning home who have received so-called sentences from the aggressor country's judicial system and have been "convicted": 28 - to long terms, and 20 - to life imprisonment for defending their own land from the aggressor,
Among those released from captivity today are National Guardsmen, sailors, soldiers of the Armed Forces, border guards and representatives of other units of the Security and Defense Forces.
These are the soldiers who defended Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions. Among those released are 69 soldiers and sergeants and 26 officers,
Many of those released from captivity have serious illnesses and the effects of severe injuries, as well as severe weight loss due to torture and malnutrition.
This is the 58th exchange organized by the Coordination Center. In total, 3767 people have been freed from captivity.
Recall
On the evening of October 18, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a 95-for-95 exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia. The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.