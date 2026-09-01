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Zelenskyy: Russia's nighttime attack claimed lives of 12 people, including an Indian citizen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Russia attacked Kyiv and 10 regions, including with jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles. Twelve people were killed, including an Indian citizen; dozens were injured.

Zelenskyy: Russia's nighttime attack claimed lives of 12 people, including an Indian citizen

Russia’s nighttime attack on Ukraine using a significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles claimed the lives of 12 people, including an Indian citizen, and left dozens injured, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, reacting to another enemy strike, UNN writes.

A total of 12 people were killed, including an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured as a result of the attack. My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, Russia attacked Kyiv and 10 regions.

"In many cities and communities, efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack have been ongoing since the night: nearly 350 rescuers have been involved in Kyiv and the region alone. A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the strike. Unfortunately, residential and civilian infrastructure has been damaged. In Boryspil, an ordinary five-story apartment building was damaged. Fifty people were evacuated. The necessary services are on site. Businesses were also hit. In total, four people were killed and 13 injured in the city. My condolences," Zelenskyy stated, adding: "Since the evening, Odesa and the region have been subjected to strikes by guided aerial bombs and drones. Thousands of families have been left without electricity, and work is ongoing to restore it to people as quickly as possible. A border crossing with Romania was deliberately damaged, as was export infrastructure. In Kyiv, a strike on a railway depot killed seven people. The Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions also came under fire."

Russia always calculates its strikes precisely so as to destroy lives as much as possible, and it succeeds only when air defense capabilities are insufficient. I am grateful to everyone helping Ukraine obtain antiballistic systems במסגרת PURL and bilateral deliveries, and it is very important that these supplies increase in the autumn. The number of victims of Russian terror directly depends on every new aid package. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine become more resilient

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia attacked with ballistic and "Zircon" missiles; some of missiles and 187 of 218 drones neutralized01.09.26, 08:50 • 766 views

Julia Shramko

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