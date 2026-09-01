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Russia attacked with ballistic and "Zircon" missiles; some of missiles and 187 of 218 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Russia launched 218 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, including ballistic missiles and "Zircon" missiles. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 199 targets.

Russia attacked with ballistic and "Zircon" missiles; some of missiles and 187 of 218 drones neutralized

Russia launched ballistic missiles, Zircon and other missiles, Banderoľ munitions, and 218 drones at Ukraine overnight; five ballistic missiles, two Banderoľ munitions, five Kalibr missiles, and 187 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed, while some missiles failed to reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of September 1 (from 18:00 on August 31), the enemy attacked with:

  • Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles from Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions;
    • sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from Novorossiysk;
      • Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;
        • S8000 Banderoľ munitions from Russia’s Bryansk region and from over the Sea of Azov;
          • 218 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about one-third of them jet-powered) and Parodya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

            "The main directions of the attack were Odesa region and Kyiv region," the statement said.

            The air attack was repelled by aviation, surface-to-air missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

            According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 199 targets: five Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles; two S8000 Banderoľ munitions; five Kalibr cruise missiles; and 187 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 28 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 10 locations. In addition, some enemy missiles failed to reach their targets; information regarding their locations is being clarified. Unfortunately, there were deaths and injuries as a result of the Russian attack; we express our condolences to the families and loved ones...

            - the Ukrainian Air Force stated.

            The attack is ongoing; more than ten enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

            Russia lost 1,440 military personnel, 71 artillery systems and more than 1,700 drones in one day – General Staff01.09.26, 07:27 • 1450 views

            Julia Shramko

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