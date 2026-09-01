Russia lost 1,440 military personnel, 71 artillery systems and more than 1,700 drones in one day – General Staff

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated another 1,440 Russian servicemen and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past day, Russian forces lost 4 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles, and 71 artillery systems.

The enemy suffered the greatest equipment losses in drones — the Defense Forces destroyed 1,775 operational-tactical UAVs.

Russian equipment losses over the past day

Ukrainian troops also destroyed 412 vehicles and fuel tankers, 10 ground robotic systems, and 2 units of special equipment.

The total personnel losses of the russian federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of September 1, 2026, amount to approximately 1,489,640 servicemen. The data is still being уточнено.

Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration