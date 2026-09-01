Russia lost 1,440 military personnel, 71 artillery systems and more than 1,700 drones in one day – General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed 1,440 Russian military personnel, 71 artillery systems and 1,775 UAVs. Russia’s total losses reached 1,489,640 personnel.
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated another 1,440 Russian servicemen and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.
Details
Over the past day, Russian forces lost 4 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles, and 71 artillery systems.
The enemy suffered the greatest equipment losses in drones — the Defense Forces destroyed 1,775 operational-tactical UAVs.
Russian equipment losses over the past day
Ukrainian troops also destroyed 412 vehicles and fuel tankers, 10 ground robotic systems, and 2 units of special equipment.
The total personnel losses of the russian federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of September 1, 2026, amount to approximately 1,489,640 servicemen. The data is still being уточнено.
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