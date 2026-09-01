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Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1840 views

Russia attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Three people were killed in Kyiv, at least nine were injured, including a child.

Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration

Russian forces massively attacked the Kyiv region overnight with missiles and attack drones, damaging a residential building and an enterprise in Boryspil. As a result of the strike, 3 people were killed and at least 9 more were injured, including a child, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a five-story residential building was damaged in Boryspil. Cars caught fire in the parking lot next to it, but rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

Forty-eight people were evacuated from the damaged high-rise building. Eight people are known to have been injured, including a child. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Putin seeks to "wipe Kyiv off the map" and is building up Russia’s offensive capabilities – The Telegraph01.09.26, 02:41 • 5524 views

A facility in Boryspil was also damaged as a result of the Russian attack. One person was killed there, and another was injured.

A facility in Boryspil was also damaged. Sadly, one person was killed. Another person was injured. We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased

- the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Rescuers, medics, police officers, and other emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes. They are dealing with the aftermath of the attack and documenting the damage.

Information about the consequences of the Russian strike is still being уточнено.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration updated the information about those killed and reported: "Sadly, 3 people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on the capital. We express our condolences to their family and loved ones. It is also known that 5 people were injured".

Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles; children are among those affected01.09.26, 02:30 • 5824 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyivKyiv region
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