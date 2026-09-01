Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles; children are among those affected

Russian forces launched a combined missile-and-drone attack on Kyiv during the night of September 1 — high-speed targets and cruise missiles are flying toward the capital. At least four people have already been reported injured in Kyiv, including two children, UNN writes.

Details

At about 02:21, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a high-speed target heading toward Kyiv, and a minute later warned of several targets moving toward the capital.

Several targets heading toward the capital! — the Air Force warned.

Monitoring channels report that Russia is using ballistic missiles. Kalibr cruise missiles are also moving toward Kyiv. Earlier, their launch from the area of Novorossiysk was reported.

There are casualties in Kyiv

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that, as of 02:00, four people had been injured in the Solomianskyi district of the capital as a result of the Russian attack.

In the Solomianskyi district, as of 02:00, four people injured in the enemy attack are known to have been reported. Two of them are children — the KCMA reported.

The air raid alert in the capital continues. Kyiv residents are urged to remain in shelters until an official all-clear is announced, as the missile attack is continuing.

Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damaged