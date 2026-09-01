Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his maximalist goals regarding Ukraine and seeks to "erase Kyiv." The Telegraph columnist Owen Matthews expressed this assessment in his column, reports UNN.

Details

Matthews draws attention to the intensification of Russian air attacks and believes that Moscow continues to expand its capabilities to wage war against Ukraine. In his view, Kyiv has special symbolic significance for Putin.

The columnist believes that the Kremlin's ultimate goals remain maximalist and entail depriving Ukraine of the ability to exist as an independent state.

The columnist warns against excessive optimism

Matthews also analyzes the situation on the front and Russia's available military resources. In his view, Moscow still has significant capabilities to continue hostilities and exert pressure on Ukraine.

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The columnist notes that Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries, warehouses, and other facilities are inflicting losses on Russia, but this does not mean that its military potential will be rapidly depleted.

Matthews warns against excessive optimism in assessments of Ukraine's situation and believes that Kyiv and its Western partners need to realistically assess Russia's resources and capabilities to continue the war.

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