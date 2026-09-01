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The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Peskov called Axios's report about a proposed trilateral summit "information ducks." Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow was confirmed.

The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"

The spokesperson for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov called on people not to believe reports by Western media that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, during a visit to Moscow, proposed holding a trilateral meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. Peskov said this to Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Peskov called such publications "information hoaxes" and stated that, allegedly, on matters related to Ukraine, one should be guided by the "realities on the front line."

Proceed from the fact that the foundations of our foreign policy, and especially our policy in the context of Ukraine, are determined by Putin. Remember who heads our negotiating team and who is part of it

– Peskov said.

The Kremlin responded to Axios's report

Earlier, Axios, citing 2 informed sources, reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, during a secret trip to Moscow, raised the issue of holding a trilateral summit involving Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin.

The Kremlin named a condition for a meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump30.08.26, 20:14 • 14176 views

According to the publication, U.S. officials subsequently informed Zelenskyy about Ratcliffe's talks in Moscow and the proposal for a meeting of the three leaders. Peskov himself had previously confirmed that contacts between the U.S. and Russian intelligence services took place during the CIA director's visit.

CIA Director proposed a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and putin to end the war – Axios30.08.26, 07:44 • 38544 views

Stepan Haftko

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