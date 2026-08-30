A meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy can take place only after key agreements have been agreed upon in advance. This is reported by Russian media, citing a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Kremlin representative, a summit involving Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would make no sense without the prior preparation of a final document.

Peskov stressed that the potential meeting should put the finishing touch on agreements that have already been drafted, rather than serve as a platform for initial negotiations.

The Kremlin also noted that developing common solutions would require serious efforts from all sides.

According to Peskov, this issue cannot be resolved in the format of a "primitive agreement," as it involves complex and deep contradictions.

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