Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has increased the staffing level of the Federal Protective Service by decree, from 785 to 812 personnel. This is stated in Putin’s decree, reports UNN.

"To establish, starting from July 1, 2026, the maximum number of military personnel and federal state civil servants of the central office of the Federal Protective Service of the Russian Federation at 812 people," Putin’s decree states.

As reported by Russian media, in 2004 the central office had 600 personnel, but on December 31, 2022, Putin increased the maximum number of employees in the FSO central office from 725 to 760, then in 2024 — to 775, and in 2025 — to 785.

It is noted that the FSO is responsible for the security of the country’s top officials: the president, the prime minister, the speakers of the chambers of parliament, the heads of the highest courts, and the prosecutor general. It is personally headed by the president.

We remind you

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to send another 300,000–400,000 Russian men to the war against Ukraine. To this end, coercion by regional authorities will likely be used without announcing a new wave of mobilization.