Zelenskyy, Rubio, and Rutte joined a virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which was also joined by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This meeting took place against the backdrop of negotiations on a peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, initiated by Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy, Rubio, and Rutte joined a virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte joined the virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to the PA news agency, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was present at Tuesday's meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also took part in the virtual meeting, the NATO press service reported.

Zelenskyy believes most of the peace plan text can be accepted - Starmer25.11.25, 18:46 • 950 views

Recall

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" is expected to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to reach a deal before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize work on a peace agreement.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
State Border of Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Geneva
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine