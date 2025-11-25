Zelenskyy believes most of the peace plan text can be accepted - Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that most points of the US peace plan can be accepted. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," UNN reports.

Details

I really believe that we are moving in a positive direction, and today there are signs that, for the most part, most of the text, as Volodymyr notes, can be accepted. – said Starmer.

Starmer noted that the coalition needs to prepare planning and funding for the future Armed Forces of Ukraine so that it can defend itself, the prime minister says.

I urge colleagues participating in the phone call this afternoon to confirm their national commitments, as we need to ensure that we have the strongest capabilities and the most reliable plans. - adds Starmer.

Recall

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the results, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize work on a peace agreement.