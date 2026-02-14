Zelenskyy met with leaders of global investment companies in Munich

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
05:06 PM • 5604 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 10731 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
02:24 PM • 11701 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 13852 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 15371 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 13629 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14475 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14479 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13936 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 26334 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
84%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio plannedFebruary 14, 09:25 AM • 6408 views
Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJFebruary 14, 10:59 AM • 9702 views
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detentionVideoFebruary 14, 01:12 PM • 9450 views
US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killedVideo01:38 PM • 3694 views
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Aliyev, named the only reason for the duration of the war with RussiaPhotoVideo04:50 PM • 4628 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 72839 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 112007 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 67266 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 84960 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 125658 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 14550 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 14356 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 17699 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 40704 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 39682 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Series
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy met with leaders of global investment companies in Munich

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with heads of international investment companies in Munich, discussing attracting investments in energy and drone production. Ukraine has lost 10 GW of electricity and needs 15 billion euros annually for drones.

Zelenskyy met with leaders of global investment companies in Munich
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of international investment companies during his visit to Munich. These include Allianz, Amundi, Barrick Gold, BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, Fortescue, HypoVereinsbank, Lazard, Moore Capital Management, New York Life Investments, PIMCO, Relativity Space, Siemens Energy, State Street. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The event was moderated by the President's economic development advisor, Chrystia Freeland. During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized that one of the main areas for attracting investment and reconstruction, not only during the war but also after its end, is energy.

The President also emphasized that as a result of Russian attacks, Ukraine has lost about 10 GW of electricity generation capacity and is working daily to restore it.

Another important area of discussion is drone production.

Zelenskyy noted the European Union's decision to allocate 90 billion euros in financial support to Ukraine, two-thirds of which will be directed to military infrastructure. Some of these funds will be allocated to Ukrainian drone production, but our capacities are greater, the Head of State said.

This direction is also open. The deficit is about 15 billion per year. We see that after the war, these capacities can also work for other countries

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
State budget
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Gold
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
BlackRock
Deutsche Bank
Chrystia Freeland
Munich
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine