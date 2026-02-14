Zelenskyy met with leaders of global investment companies in Munich

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of international investment companies during his visit to Munich. These include Allianz, Amundi, Barrick Gold, BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, Fortescue, HypoVereinsbank, Lazard, Moore Capital Management, New York Life Investments, PIMCO, Relativity Space, Siemens Energy, State Street. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The event was moderated by the President's economic development advisor, Chrystia Freeland. During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized that one of the main areas for attracting investment and reconstruction, not only during the war but also after its end, is energy.

The President also emphasized that as a result of Russian attacks, Ukraine has lost about 10 GW of electricity generation capacity and is working daily to restore it.

Another important area of discussion is drone production.

Zelenskyy noted the European Union's decision to allocate 90 billion euros in financial support to Ukraine, two-thirds of which will be directed to military infrastructure. Some of these funds will be allocated to Ukrainian drone production, but our capacities are greater, the Head of State said.

This direction is also open. The deficit is about 15 billion per year. We see that after the war, these capacities can also work for other countries - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

