$45.4451.04
ukenru
02:09 PM • 110 views
Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv
01:42 PM • 2036 views
FIFA abandons plans to expand the next World Cup
01:00 PM • 5166 views
Ukraine must adopt a law on toll roads by the end of 2027, says the Ministry of Infrastructure
12:00 PM • 7026 views
Europe insists that Putin end the war in Ukraine before discussing Russia's "concerns" - Bloomberg
09:59 AM • 13584 views
Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight
09:50 AM • 13976 views
Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region
November 7, 07:49 AM • 16932 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles
November 7, 06:59 AM • 16168 views
Russia is already using its Starlink equivalent, "Rassvet," over Ukraine - GUR
November 7, 06:30 AM • 16038 views
In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closedPhotoVideo
November 7, 04:30 AM • 21357 views
Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Snow and rain will affect parts of Ukraine on November 7PhotoNovember 7, 04:59 AM • 4210 views
Russia is illegally recruiting citizens of Central Asia to fight in the war against Ukraine — CPDNovember 7, 05:27 AM • 5318 views
4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with ZirconsNovember 7, 07:18 AM • 16218 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideo08:41 AM • 13105 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideo08:57 AM • 8480 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 28857 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 44201 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 33951 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 58337 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 58208 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Vitali Klitschko
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
White House
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideo08:57 AM • 8508 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 20305 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 19125 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 23264 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 23891 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
T-90
Su-34

Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

After the attack with 36 ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes and additional transport for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi, together with all the necessary agencies, to prepare backup transport routes in Kyiv and additional transport. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN

I held a conference call on the consequences of the Russian strike and recovery after the attacks. In tonight’s strike, there were 36 missiles approaching their targets along a ballistic trajectory. Only four missiles were successfully neutralized. Unfortunately, there remains a significant shortage of interceptors for Patriot systems, and the United States can above all help overcome it. At all levels, we are looking for ways to accelerate deliveries and convey the necessary signals to the American side so that they give Ukraine the ability to protect lives 

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

He stated that by intensifying strikes against Ukraine and its infrastructure precisely at this time, Russia is trying to additionally prepare the ground for pressure on Ukraine’s position and that of its partners. 

Investigations are ongoing at the sites hit by ballistic missiles, and according to preliminary data, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea. There were detailed reports on the challenges facing Kyiv. I instructed Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi, together with all the necessary agencies and the Kyiv City Administration, to prepare backup transport routes in Kyiv and additional transport. As of today, such backup arrangements effectively do not exist at the city level 

- Zelenskyy added. 

There were also detailed reports from Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi on the restoration of energy facilities and the forces involved. The military provided reports on the use of electronic warfare, and we identified areas for scaling it up. There was also a separate report from Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

We remind you 

Russia is "preparing" for trilateral talks by launching 36 ballistic missiles at Ukraine and attacking the energy sector, in particular substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants with Kyiv and Ukraine’s central regions. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented this way on the massive Russian attack on the night of November 7. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
North Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv