Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi, together with all the necessary agencies, to prepare backup transport routes in Kyiv and additional transport. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

I held a conference call on the consequences of the Russian strike and recovery after the attacks. In tonight’s strike, there were 36 missiles approaching their targets along a ballistic trajectory. Only four missiles were successfully neutralized. Unfortunately, there remains a significant shortage of interceptors for Patriot systems, and the United States can above all help overcome it. At all levels, we are looking for ways to accelerate deliveries and convey the necessary signals to the American side so that they give Ukraine the ability to protect lives - Zelenskyy wrote.

He stated that by intensifying strikes against Ukraine and its infrastructure precisely at this time, Russia is trying to additionally prepare the ground for pressure on Ukraine’s position and that of its partners.

Investigations are ongoing at the sites hit by ballistic missiles, and according to preliminary data, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea. There were detailed reports on the challenges facing Kyiv. I instructed Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi, together with all the necessary agencies and the Kyiv City Administration, to prepare backup transport routes in Kyiv and additional transport. As of today, such backup arrangements effectively do not exist at the city level - Zelenskyy added.

There were also detailed reports from Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi on the restoration of energy facilities and the forces involved. The military provided reports on the use of electronic warfare, and we identified areas for scaling it up. There was also a separate report from Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

We remind you

Russia is "preparing" for trilateral talks by launching 36 ballistic missiles at Ukraine and attacking the energy sector, in particular substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants with Kyiv and Ukraine’s central regions. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented this way on the massive Russian attack on the night of November 7.