Zelenskyy expects "systemic steps" to strengthen infrastructure protection, details "non-public"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and relevant ministries to develop solutions to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities from Russian attacks, stating that these are "systemic steps," but the details are "not public," as he announced following a daily selector meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Virtually all communities bordering Russia and frontline regions report constant Russian strikes," the President wrote on social media.

He pointed to the severe consequences of one of the strikes in the Kharkiv region – on Bohodukhiv. "There was a direct hit by a Russian drone on a residential building, and children died: two boys, only two years old, and a girl, only one year old. The children's father also died. My condolences. The children's mother is in the hospital, receiving assistance," Zelenskyy noted. "In the Donetsk region, gas supply restoration continues – also after Russian shelling. There were strikes on infrastructure in the Dnipro region, in the Synelnykove district. Some consumers are currently without electricity in Zaporizhzhia after a 'Shahed' attack. Restoration work is ongoing."

"All this indicates that security issues are now key, and everything else should be resolved only in conjunction with real security guarantees. As long as Russia continues to kill people and destroy our infrastructure, society will not have enough trust even in active diplomacy. And it is important for all Ukraine's partners – both in America and in Europe – to understand this. I expect Ukrainian diplomats to effectively convey this security position to partners and fully inform all our partners about the real situation in Ukrainian regions," the President stated.

I instructed the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy, and designated community leaders, to work out specific and discussed solutions to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities. The details cannot be public now, but there are systemic steps that must be taken. I expect a report on the implementation - Zelenskyy wrote.

The Head of State also announced an instruction to the government "to ensure the full implementation of the heat package program in the Poltava region."

"I am grateful to all repair crews, energy companies, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and utility services for working virtually 24/7 to restore services in the regions of Central Ukraine, as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Kyiv regions, and the capital. All the results achieved in restoration now help both our entire defense and our diplomacy. Thank you!" he concluded.

After enemy shelling power outages in 3 regions, situation difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy