Zelenskyy expects "systemic steps" to strengthen infrastructure protection, details "non-public"

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
11:56 AM • 3220 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 10163 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 19196 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 19590 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 34854 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 35828 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 31881 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 31941 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25429 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 20338 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4m/s
84%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 11846 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 15570 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 11832 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 15637 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 11099 views
Publications
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 2706 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 8646 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 19199 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 36663 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 43260 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 1528 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 6638 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 28054 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 29622 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 28798 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

Zelenskyy expects "systemic steps" to strengthen infrastructure protection, details "non-public"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The President held a conference call regarding ongoing Russian attacks. Instructions were given to strengthen infrastructure protection and ensure the heat package program.

Zelenskyy expects "systemic steps" to strengthen infrastructure protection, details "non-public"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and relevant ministries to develop solutions to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities from Russian attacks, stating that these are "systemic steps," but the details are "not public," as he announced following a daily selector meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Virtually all communities bordering Russia and frontline regions report constant Russian strikes," the President wrote on social media.

He pointed to the severe consequences of one of the strikes in the Kharkiv region – on Bohodukhiv. "There was a direct hit by a Russian drone on a residential building, and children died: two boys, only two years old, and a girl, only one year old. The children's father also died. My condolences. The children's mother is in the hospital, receiving assistance," Zelenskyy noted. "In the Donetsk region, gas supply restoration continues – also after Russian shelling. There were strikes on infrastructure in the Dnipro region, in the Synelnykove district. Some consumers are currently without electricity in Zaporizhzhia after a 'Shahed' attack. Restoration work is ongoing."

"All this indicates that security issues are now key, and everything else should be resolved only in conjunction with real security guarantees. As long as Russia continues to kill people and destroy our infrastructure, society will not have enough trust even in active diplomacy. And it is important for all Ukraine's partners – both in America and in Europe – to understand this. I expect Ukrainian diplomats to effectively convey this security position to partners and fully inform all our partners about the real situation in Ukrainian regions," the President stated.

I instructed the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy, and designated community leaders, to work out specific and discussed solutions to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities. The details cannot be public now, but there are systemic steps that must be taken. I expect a report on the implementation

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The Head of State also announced an instruction to the government "to ensure the full implementation of the heat package program in the Poltava region."

"I am grateful to all repair crews, energy companies, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and utility services for working virtually 24/7 to restore services in the regions of Central Ukraine, as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Kyiv regions, and the capital. All the results achieved in restoration now help both our entire defense and our diplomacy. Thank you!" he concluded.

After enemy shelling power outages in 3 regions, situation difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy11.02.26, 12:17 • 1856 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Volyn Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv