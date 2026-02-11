After enemy shelling power outages in 3 regions, situation difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

$43.030.02
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikes
February 11, 01:12 AM
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influence
04:40 AM
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables
05:23 AM
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military
05:38 AM
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospital
07:17 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
February 10, 01:55 PM
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
February 10, 12:05 PM
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
February 9, 02:55 PM
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
08:43 AM
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
February 9, 05:00 PM
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
February 9, 03:48 PM
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
February 9, 03:11 PM
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
After enemy shelling power outages in 3 regions, situation difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

After shelling, consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without power. A difficult situation with energy supply is observed in Kyiv and Odesa regions.

After enemy shelling power outages in 3 regions, situation difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

After another enemy shelling, consumers in three regions are without power, the situation with energy supply remains difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, and emergency blackouts are occurring in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"After another shelling, some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are temporarily without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

The elimination of consequences and restoration of electricity supply to consumers are ongoing.

"The situation in Kyiv and Odesa regions remains difficult. Energy workers are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the latest strikes and return people to a normal rhythm of life," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been forcedly applied in some regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
09.02.26, 21:32

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine