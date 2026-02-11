After enemy shelling power outages in 3 regions, situation difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

After another enemy shelling, consumers in three regions are without power, the situation with energy supply remains difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, and emergency blackouts are occurring in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"After another shelling, some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are temporarily without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

The elimination of consequences and restoration of electricity supply to consumers are ongoing.

"The situation in Kyiv and Odesa regions remains difficult. Energy workers are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the latest strikes and return people to a normal rhythm of life," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been forcedly applied in some regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal