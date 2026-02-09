$43.050.09
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 1844 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 3950 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 10250 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13393 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 24711 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 40614 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 41427 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 56682 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 54149 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Publications
Exclusives
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced complex electricity supply schedules for Tuesday and Wednesday due to low temperatures. He also mentioned a review of the list of critical infrastructure facilities and increased control over electricity distribution.

Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal

Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules, just like today. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Repair work at generation and distribution facilities continues around the clock. Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules, just like today, despite the fact that during the day the system is partially supported by solar generation.

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the list of critical infrastructure facilities is also being reviewed.

Hospitals, water utilities, and social facilities remain an absolute priority – they will be provided with electricity first and foremost. Other institutions will gradually be switched to autonomous operation and provided with generators. This step will allow more electricity to be freed up for household consumers.

- added the minister.

Separately, according to Shmyhal, the issue of fair distribution of electricity was raised. To ensure equal conditions for all consumers, the state will strengthen control – he instructed the State Energy Supervision to conduct appropriate inspections.

Today, 14 shipments of aid from partners arrived at the Ministry of Energy's hubs. This is 78 tons of energy equipment. In particular, 5 power transformers from Azerbaijan, as well as 10 powerful generators from Italy. Aid from the EU, Austria, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, UNDP, and UNICEF/WASH is already on its way. We thank all our partners!

- summarized the minister.

