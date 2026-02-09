Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal

Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules, just like today. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Repair work at generation and distribution facilities continues around the clock. Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules, just like today, despite the fact that during the day the system is partially supported by solar generation. - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the list of critical infrastructure facilities is also being reviewed.

Hospitals, water utilities, and social facilities remain an absolute priority – they will be provided with electricity first and foremost. Other institutions will gradually be switched to autonomous operation and provided with generators. This step will allow more electricity to be freed up for household consumers. - added the minister.

Separately, according to Shmyhal, the issue of fair distribution of electricity was raised. To ensure equal conditions for all consumers, the state will strengthen control – he instructed the State Energy Supervision to conduct appropriate inspections.

Today, 14 shipments of aid from partners arrived at the Ministry of Energy's hubs. This is 78 tons of energy equipment. In particular, 5 power transformers from Azerbaijan, as well as 10 powerful generators from Italy. Aid from the EU, Austria, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, UNDP, and UNICEF/WASH is already on its way. We thank all our partners! - summarized the minister.

Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo