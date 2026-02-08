Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo

$43.140.00
February 7, 08:45 PM
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Russian attack on Roshen warehouses in Yahotyn: SES employee killed
February 7, 11:07 PM
Occupiers shelled Kherson: three women wounded
February 7, 11:43 PM
Explosion at a power substation in Russia's Leningrad region: settlements left without electricity
February 8, 12:18 AM
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS
03:22 AM
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP
04:30 AM
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
07:00 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
February 7, 07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
February 5, 11:46 AM
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Ukraine continues to eliminate the consequences of missile and drone attacks on the energy system. Ukrenergo reports a reduction in the volume of emergency blackouts in some regions, but the power deficit remains. Nuclear generation is partially unloaded, and hourly power outage schedules are not in effect.

Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. The consequences of two massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system this week are currently being eliminated. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

The level of power deficit and the damage caused to the electricity transmission and distribution networks currently do not allow for the cancellation of emergency blackouts in most regions. But thanks to the round-the-clock work of energy workers, in some regions the volume of restrictions applied today is less than yesterday.

- the message says.

Currently, energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy. Restoration is underway both at power plants and at high-voltage substations that provide power output to nuclear power plants.

Currently, nuclear generation is still partially unloaded.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that due to the forced application of emergency blackouts, the hourly power outage schedules published earlier are currently not valid in most regions.

A return to the predicted schedules for applying restrictions will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

"When the lights come on, please do not immediately plug powerful electrical appliances into the network and use them alternately. If possible, move energy-intensive processes to night hours, when the load on the energy system is less," Ukrenergo adds.

Kyiv returns to temporary blackout schedules
08.02.26, 09:13

Olga Rozgon

