Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine continues to eliminate the consequences of missile and drone attacks on the energy system. Ukrenergo reports a reduction in the volume of emergency blackouts in some regions, but the power deficit remains. Nuclear generation is partially unloaded, and hourly power outage schedules are not in effect.
The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. The consequences of two massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system this week are currently being eliminated. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.
The level of power deficit and the damage caused to the electricity transmission and distribution networks currently do not allow for the cancellation of emergency blackouts in most regions. But thanks to the round-the-clock work of energy workers, in some regions the volume of restrictions applied today is less than yesterday.
Currently, energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy. Restoration is underway both at power plants and at high-voltage substations that provide power output to nuclear power plants.
Currently, nuclear generation is still partially unloaded.
Ukrenergo emphasizes that due to the forced application of emergency blackouts, the hourly power outage schedules published earlier are currently not valid in most regions.
A return to the predicted schedules for applying restrictions will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.
"When the lights come on, please do not immediately plug powerful electrical appliances into the network and use them alternately. If possible, move energy-intensive processes to night hours, when the load on the energy system is less," Ukrenergo adds.
