Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. The consequences of two massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system this week are currently being eliminated. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

The level of power deficit and the damage caused to the electricity transmission and distribution networks currently do not allow for the cancellation of emergency blackouts in most regions. But thanks to the round-the-clock work of energy workers, in some regions the volume of restrictions applied today is less than yesterday.