Kyiv returns to temporary blackout schedules
Kyiv • UNN
Temporary electricity blackout schedules will be reinstated in Kyiv, despite the difficult situation in the energy system. The schedules can be viewed via the DTEK chatbot, on the company's website, and in the "Kyiv Digital" application.
Temporary power outage schedules will be reintroduced in Kyiv. However, the situation with the energy system is still difficult. This was reported by DTEK, writes UNN.
Details
Energy workers note that despite a significant electricity deficit, they managed to stabilize the system enough to return to temporary schedules in Kyiv.
Residents of Kyiv can familiarize themselves with the current outage schedules through the DTEK chatbot, on the company's official website, and in the "Kyiv Digital" application.
