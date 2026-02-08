Kyiv returns to temporary blackout schedules

$43.140.00
February 7, 08:45 PM • 14120 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 25283 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 25225 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 30651 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 26151 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 26192 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 37168 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48523 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 44373 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 33038 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026February 7, 09:21 PM • 13769 views
Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed uponPhotoFebruary 7, 09:42 PM • 12076 views
In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forcesVideoFebruary 7, 10:34 PM • 11815 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS03:22 AM • 9196 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP04:30 AM • 17017 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 590 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 32677 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 53836 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 47929 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 49505 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 17557 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 31743 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 33796 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 42662 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 45705 views
Kyiv returns to temporary blackout schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Temporary electricity blackout schedules will be reinstated in Kyiv, despite the difficult situation in the energy system. The schedules can be viewed via the DTEK chatbot, on the company's website, and in the "Kyiv Digital" application.

Kyiv returns to temporary blackout schedules

Temporary power outage schedules will be reintroduced in Kyiv. However, the situation with the energy system is still difficult. This was reported by DTEK, writes UNN.

Details

Energy workers note that despite a significant electricity deficit, they managed to stabilize the system enough to return to temporary schedules in Kyiv.

Residents of Kyiv can familiarize themselves with the current outage schedules through the DTEK chatbot, on the company's official website, and in the "Kyiv Digital" application.

Russian shelling threatens Ukraine's nuclear energy system - Sybiha07.02.26, 17:35 • 3062 views

Olga Rozgon

Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv