Russian shelling threatens Ukraine's nuclear energy system - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian shelling of the Ukrainian nuclear energy system on February 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on the social network "X".

As Sybiha noted, Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system have led to three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants reducing their capacity - automatic protective shutdowns are triggered from time to time, reducing capacity or disconnecting power units. Each such situation is a direct threat, the Foreign Minister noted.

Recently, the IAEA documented numerous drone flights near the Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs, which are classified as significant security threats. Earlier, Russia launched a drone attack on the New Safe Confinement of the Chornobyl NPP, for the first time in human history occupied a nuclear power plant - the Zaporizhzhia NPP, turning it into a military base, and continues to create risks for its nuclear safety.

Sybiha added: the Russians will continue to escalate these threats until the world stops them.

Solutions are ready: sanctions against "Rosatom", changes to the IAEA Statute proposed by Ukraine, and enhanced air defense for Ukrainian defenders to prevent Russian strikes on the nuclear energy system. The world must pay attention to Russia's unacceptable and irresponsible behavior, which poses a direct threat to hundreds of millions of Europeans. For example, the Rivne nuclear power plant is only 135 kilometers from the EU and NATO borders.