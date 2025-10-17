Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House. He was met by American leader Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Trump plans to discuss with Zelensky the possibility of a meeting between the Ukrainian president and Putin - White House

Politico wrote that against the backdrop of planned talks between Trump and Zelenskyy and after the American leader's statements about the "offensive," Ukraine is considering a meeting on Friday to secure the necessary modern weapons.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy would ask America for Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington.

It should be noted that before this, on October 13, the US President stated that he would send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia continued the war.

Trump also emphasized that Russia does not want to end the war.

In addition, a few days ago, Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

However, yesterday, October 16, on the eve of the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump had a long conversation with Putin. Trump stated that a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams would take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Trump said that the topic of Tomahawks was raised during the conversation with Putin.

The head of the White House noted that the United States has a large number of these missiles, but they are needed by the country itself.

According to Russian leader's aide Yuriy Ushakov, the phone conversation between Putin and Trump was initiated by the Russian side. Putin informed Trump about the alleged strategic initiative of Russian troops along the entire front line and emphasized that the use of "Tomahawks" could spoil relations between America and the Russian Federation.