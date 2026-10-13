Zelenskyy announced changes to the algorithms for governing Kyiv amid the failure to implement the resilience plan

As of mid-October, virtually throughout the entire country, even in the border and frontline regions, the implementation of resilience plans is higher than in Kyiv. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who added that decisions are being prepared for a rational change to the capital’s management algorithms, reports UNN.

Yesterday, the Staff received reports on the implementation of resilience plans in cities and regions. As of mid-October, virtually throughout the entire country, even in the border and frontline regions, the implementation of resilience plans is higher than in Kyiv. And Kyiv residents certainly feel this when, even after isolated strikes by "Shaheds," electricity and water outages occur in a significant part of the capital - Zelenskyy said.

The Kyiv City State Administration called on Kyiv residents to stock up on water, food and lighting supplies in case of emergencies

The President added that today he had begun consultations on urgent security and administrative steps to rectify the situation in the city, accelerate the implementation of Kyiv’s resilience plan, and guarantee greater support for people. He spoke with representatives of the security sector, business, and local government, including Vasyl Maliuk, Ivan Fedorov, Ihor Terekhov, Kostiantyn Yefimenko, and Maksym Yefimov.

There are substantial proposals; I am grateful for that. I will hold additional consultations, and more meetings are scheduled - Zelenskyy added.

According to him, there must be a readiness to work as promptly as possible, respond to every security challenge, and ensure the implementation of the decisions that have been made.

Protecting energy facilities and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, carrying out tasks together with the government and the military, understanding people’s needs, and rationally changing Kyiv’s management algorithms—we are preparing decisions. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy concluded.

The Verkhovna Rada summoned Klitschko over problems with Kyiv’s preparations for winter

We remind you

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that Kyiv was switching to survival mode, urging residents who have friends or relatives outside the capital to consider temporary relocation.