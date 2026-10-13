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The Verkhovna Rada summoned Klitschko over problems with Kyiv’s preparations for winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The Verkhovna Rada summoned Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko over problems with the capital’s preparations for winter. The decision was supported by 151 members of parliament.

The Verkhovna Rada summoned Klitschko over problems with Kyiv’s preparations for winter
Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

The Verkhovna Rada summoned Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko to parliament over problems with the capital’s preparations for winter, UNN reports, citing a Verkhovna Rada session.

Details

You can see what is happening with the capital. We have never once heard Klitschko out in this way. This issue is not about political parties or forces. It is about what is happening…

— said the initiator of the summons, Mariana Bezugla.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk asked for clarification: "Am I correct in understanding that we are summoning Klitschko?".

The proposal was supported by 151 members of parliament. 

The decision has been made. Please prepare and inform him that we will be waiting for him

 — Stefanchuk said.

The Kyiv City State Administration called on Kyiv residents to stock up on water, food and lighting supplies in case of emergencies10.10.26, 20:45 • 14171 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsKyiv
Maryana Bezuhla
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv