Zelenskyy and Trump moved to the closed part of negotiations in the White House

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
06:40 PM • 1084 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 3208 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 6758 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 10211 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 13453 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 16897 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 19355 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13332 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16459 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
October 17, 11:57 AM • 14228 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Putin's long-time ally proposed to Elon Musk to build a tunnel across the Bering Strait: the amount and period of work were announcedPhotoOctober 17, 09:52 AM • 9540 views
Slovakia prepares aid for Ukraine and plans to discuss drone protection - Deputy Prime MinisterOctober 17, 09:56 AM • 3026 views
Kremlin says Orban will provide conditions for US-Russia summit in BudapestOctober 17, 10:41 AM • 9070 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 21166 views
Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SMOctober 17, 11:12 AM • 10230 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 53265 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 79651 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 107827 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 74787 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 99224 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
White House
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 21344 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 53873 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 101904 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 78267 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 79341 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network
Nord Stream
Financial Times

Zelenskyy and Trump moved to the closed part of negotiations in the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

The open part of the meeting between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine has concluded. The leaders moved to closed-door negotiations, where they will discuss military support, peaceful settlement, and bilateral relations.

Zelenskyy and Trump moved to the closed part of negotiations in the White House

The open part of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has concluded in Washington. After a brief communication with the press, journalists were asked to leave the hall, and the parties proceeded to closed-door negotiations, writes UNN.

Details

The closed part of the meeting is expected to be key – it is anticipated that the leaders will discuss issues of military support for Ukraine, prospects for a peaceful settlement of the war, and bilateral relations between Kyiv and Washington.

Recall

On October 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House. He was met by American leader Donald Trump.

Politico wrote that against the backdrop of planned talks between Trump and Zelenskyy and after the American leader's statements about an "offensive," Ukraine is considering a meeting on Friday to secure the necessary modern weaponry.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy would ask America for Tomahawk missile supplies during the meeting in Washington.

It should be noted that before this, on October 13, the US President stated that he would send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia continued the war.

Trump also emphasized that Russia does not want to end the war.

In addition, a few days ago, Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

However, yesterday, October 16, on the eve of the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump had a long conversation with Putin. Trump stated that next week there would be a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that the topic of Tomahawk was raised during the conversation with Putin.

The head of the White House noted that the US has a large number of these missiles, but they are needed by the country itself.

According to Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the Russian leader, the phone conversation between Putin and Trump was initiated by the Russian side. Putin informed Trump about the alleged strategic initiative of Russian troops along the entire front line and emphasized that the use of "T

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Kyiv