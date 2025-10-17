Zelenskyy and Trump moved to the closed part of negotiations in the White House

The open part of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has concluded in Washington. After a brief communication with the press, journalists were asked to leave the hall, and the parties proceeded to closed-door negotiations, writes UNN.

Details

The closed part of the meeting is expected to be key – it is anticipated that the leaders will discuss issues of military support for Ukraine, prospects for a peaceful settlement of the war, and bilateral relations between Kyiv and Washington.

Recall

On October 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House. He was met by American leader Donald Trump.

Politico wrote that against the backdrop of planned talks between Trump and Zelenskyy and after the American leader's statements about an "offensive," Ukraine is considering a meeting on Friday to secure the necessary modern weaponry.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy would ask America for Tomahawk missile supplies during the meeting in Washington.

It should be noted that before this, on October 13, the US President stated that he would send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia continued the war.

Trump also emphasized that Russia does not want to end the war.

In addition, a few days ago, Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

However, yesterday, October 16, on the eve of the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump had a long conversation with Putin. Trump stated that next week there would be a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that the topic of Tomahawk was raised during the conversation with Putin.

The head of the White House noted that the US has a large number of these missiles, but they are needed by the country itself.

According to Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the Russian leader, the phone conversation between Putin and Trump was initiated by the Russian side. Putin informed Trump about the alleged strategic initiative of Russian troops along the entire front line and emphasized that the use of "T