Presidents of Ukraine and Poland coordinated positions "ahead of major diplomatic events"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an online meeting with the newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, during which the parties agreed on joint diplomatic positions "ahead of major diplomatic events." This was reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Details

The President of Ukraine thanked his Polish counterpart for holding the meeting, calling it a "valuable opportunity to synchronize positions ahead of major diplomatic events."

Our strength is in our unity. And it is very gratifying that our position is united: to achieve peace, greater pressure must be exerted on Russia. Sanctions are effective and must remain on the table. Moscow's refusal to participate in the leaders' format should receive tangible retaliatory decisions - the post says.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that constant coordination between Kyiv and Warsaw is extremely important for "a unified European position to be clearly heard in Washington."

Separately, the President of Ukraine thanked the President of Poland, as well as the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, the President of Estonia Alar Karis, and the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs for their words of support and condolences in connection with the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Polish President Karol Nawrocki. As well as a number of other European leaders who supported Ukraine after a massive Russian attack, which resulted in deaths, injuries, and numerous destructions. In particular, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement.

On the night of August 28, Russia used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.