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Will schools switch to remote learning if there are water outages in Kyiv? Education officials have answered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3858 views

Kyiv schools will operate in person only under safe and sanitary conditions. In the event of prolonged outages of electricity or water, classes will be moved online.

Will schools switch to remote learning if there are water outages in Kyiv? Education officials have answered
Illustrative photo

Kyiv’s education officials explained whether the capital’s schools will switch to remote learning because of water and power outages, and also spoke about organizing in-person education and what else parents should know — read the details in the UNN article.

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Education and Science explained how education will be organized in Kyiv schools during prolonged power outages, water supply disruptions and other challenges caused by the war. The working format of each institution will depend on the security situation, technical capabilities and ability to ensure proper conditions for children and staff.

If there is no electricity at the school

Where technically possible, schools will use alternative power and lighting sources, including generators, inverters and charging stations. If the lighting is insufficient for written assignments, teachers may conduct lessons orally until the necessary conditions are restored.

If a school cannot ensure proper conditions for children to stay there, students will be transferred to remote learning until the necessary conditions are restored.

If there is no water supply

The school may operate in person only if sanitary requirements are met. If this is impossible because of a lack of water, in-person learning will be suspended and the educational process will be organized remotely until the situation improves.

How in-person learning is organized

When security conditions are favorable, lessons are held on school premises. In the event of an air raid alert, students and teachers move to designated rooms in the shelter.

The city also continues to use the “educational migration” mechanism — organizing classes in available premises of other educational institutions, including both schools and kindergartens, if they meet the necessary requirements. 

Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies07.09.26, 11:53 • 28741 view

How remote learning takes place

Both children who are in Kyiv and those who have temporarily left the capital study remotely. When necessary, students join online classes from specially equipped workstations in school shelters.

If, because of wartime circumstances, a teacher cannot safely get to the school, they conduct remote online lessons from a safe location with the approval of the school administration.

If a school is damaged, experiences a prolonged power outage, water supply disruptions or another emergency caused by the war, the entire institution may temporarily switch to a remote format until the situation improves. The school administration will inform parents about such changes through designated communication channels.

In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operate30.09.26, 20:01 • 65972 views

What parents need to know

If an air raid alert is announced during a remote lesson, the class is suspended so that the teacher and students can move to a safe place. 

After the teacher and students move to a safe place, the online lesson continues or the next lesson according to the schedule begins online. 

Parents are advised to check the electronic diary and monitor school messages about the learning format, schedule changes and the child’s attendance. At the beginning of the lesson, the teacher records the students’ attendance, and if a child has not joined the lesson, the parents receive a corresponding notification.

The learning format may change depending on the security situation, the consequences of shelling, the availability of electricity, water and heating, and the ability to ensure that children can stay safely at school. The main principle remains unchanged: the educational process continues to the extent permitted by the conditions at the particular institution.

An air raid alert does not mean the automatic cancellation of a remote lesson for schoolchildren — Kyiv City State Administration18.09.26, 15:53 • 8375 views

Antonina Tumanova

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