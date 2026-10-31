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"We’ll be home soon": Lubinets shows the first footage of evacuees from Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4956 views

Four planes carrying residents of Oleshky arrived in Homyel. Dmytro Lubinets said that the evacuees would soon be in Ukraine.

"We’ll be home soon": Lubinets shows the first footage of evacuees from Oleshky

Those evacuated from the temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region who arrived in Belarus will soon be home. This was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, on social media on October 31, showing the first footage of Oleshky residents, UNN writes.

We will be home soon! We are currently in the Republic of Belarus — together with our people and even their pets! More details very soon

- Lubinets wrote.

Earlier, one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, reported on October 31 that all four aircraft carrying residents of Oleshky who wanted to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine had arrived at Homel Airport in Belarus, and that within a few hours those evacuated from Oleshky, together with the Ukrainian delegation, would be in Ukraine.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to city residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the beginning of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire would last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

On October 30, the Ukrainian delegation safely reached Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. That same day, the Ukrainian delegation, together with the evacuated residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky, departed for Anapa, from where they would fly by plane to Belarus and then travel home by bus.

US First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.    

Julia Shramko

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