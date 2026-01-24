Water supply partially restored in Kyiv - Kyivvodokanal

Water supply has been restored on the left bank of Kyiv after Russia's night attack. This was reported by Kyivvodokanal, according to UNN.

Details

Water supply to the left-bank part of the city has been restored. - the message says.

The company reminded residents of high-rise buildings that water is supplied to the upper floors by separate booster pumps, which will not work in the absence of electricity, and therefore there may be no water supply on the top floors, even if the service has already been restored in your area.

Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with energy workers, continue to work on restoring the normal operation of the city's water supply system. - added the company.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that in Kyiv, as a result of another Russian attack, almost 6,000 buildings are again without heating, and there are water supply interruptions on the left bank and partially on the right bank.